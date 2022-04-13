In a nutshell: Sony has updated its annual PlayStation Store spring sale with even more discounts across a range of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles. Those who prefer physical game discs might want to head over to Best Buy and check out their ongoing sale for additional deals.

Diving right into the best sellers category, we find that The Last of Us Part II, Far Cry 6: Standard Edition and Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition are all half off. If that's not enough to entice you, perhaps 67 percent off NHL 22, a full 75 percent off Madden NFL 22 MVP edition or 80 percent off Mortal Kombat 11 will do the trick.

From now through April 27, you can also nab Diablo III: Eternal Collection for $19.79 or pick up the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for a few cents more at $19.99. Batman: Arkham Collection is down to just $8.99 after a massive 85 percent discount. Sonic Mania is also probably worth picking up for just $9.99, and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker can be yours for only $5.99 after a 90 percent cut.

Several hit PS4 titles including Bloodborne, God of War, God of War III Remastered, Until Dawn, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and The Last of Us Remastered are marked down to just $9.99 each over at Best Buy should you prefer physical games.