Bottom line: Following an official announcement last month, Samsung has now made the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 available for US students and Chrome OS users on a budget. Starting at $430, this model seems a bit too underpowered but does have a few features to make up for the core hardware, such as the 2-in-1 flexible design, spill-resistant keyboard and a claimed 10hr battery life.

Given the software on board, Chromebooks usually do without beefy hardware but instead target budget buyers and students with lightweight designs and decent connectivity for basic computing. Samsung's latest Chromebook is no different in this regard, which uses a dual-core Intel Celeron N4500 chip and a 4GB/64GB memory configuration in the base $430 version.

Buyers have no option to upgrade the CPU or RAM, but they can spend an extra $30 to double the eMMC storage to 128GB. This model's main highlight is the 2-in-1 form factor that utilizes a tall 16:10 aspect ratio display measuring 12.4-inches with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600px.

The touch screen panel can reach 340 nits of brightness and features a 720p webcam up top. In terms of connectivity, this Chromebook packs Wi-Fi 6, 2 x USB-C ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-A port, microSD slot and a 3.5mm audio jack. Moreover, users can also remotely unlock the device with a nearby Android phone and sync Wi-Fi info, share files and respond to text messages.

The 45.5 Wh battery, meanwhile, is rated for up to 10hrs of use on a single charge. Samsung says the Chromebook 2 360 has a spill-resistant keyboard and its chassis is made with a shock-resistant alloy to survive accidental drops from up to 4ft. The model only comes in a silver finish and is now available for purchase in the US.