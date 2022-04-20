Why it matters: If you have been using a PS5 DualSense controller with your PC, you know what a pain it is to have to update its firmware. Heck, it's a bit of a pain even on the PS5 if you are anxious to get started. Fortunately for PC users, it got a little easier with a new updater app for Windows 10 and 11.

As you probably know from previous coverage, Sony's DualShock 4 controllers make decent gamepads for PCs and are relatively easy to set up. That didn't change with the release of the PlayStation 5 and its DualSense controller. The only difference is that, unlike the DualShock, the DualSense requires frequent firmware updates.

The problem with updating a DualSense is that it requires users to connect it to a PlayStation 5 via USB. Therefore, those using one on a PC have to connect it to their PS5, update it, then re-pair it to their PC, which is a hassle. It also limits players who may have bought the controller separately for their PC and don't have a PS5 to perform updates.

PC players can now update their DualSense wireless controller with the latest firmware from Windows 11 and select Windows 10 devices, without connecting to a PS5. Details: https://t.co/PF5E3VnoXM pic.twitter.com/PF2ASo8Fw6 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 20, 2022

Fortunately, Sony is aware of the situation and dropped an updater app for Windows 11 and "select Windows 10 devices" on Wednesday. Sony lists the system requirements on a dedicated help page.

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit) or Windows 11

Storage space: 10 MB or more

Display resolution: 1024x768 or higher

USB port: Required

The same page also hosts a link to the DualSense firmware updater software.

Once the app is installed, connect the DualSense to the PC with a USB cable and follow the onscreen prompts. After installing the firmware, close the app and disconnect the controller to go back to using it wirelessly. You can only update one DualSense at a time, though. The app also lets users know when new firmware is available.