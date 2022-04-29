In brief: Blizzard Entertainment has been working on a new mobile get set in the Warcraft universe, and they're preparing to tell us more about it next week. Early rumors suggested Warcraft mobile might be a Pokémon Go-style game that encourages users to get out and about, but given the situation with the pandemic over the last few years, the game's direction could have easily shifted.

Blizzard will host the mobile game reveal on May 3 at 10 a.m. Pacific. Those interested in tuning in can watch the livestream over on Blizzard's landing page. Unfortunately, that's about all we know at this point as the title, which has allegedly been in development since at least 2018, has been cloaked in secrecy since the get go.

In related company news, Blizzard recently launched a new patch for Diablo II that includes a massive overhaul of the game's class system. We also learned that Diablo Immortal, the upcoming free-to-play MMORPG, won't be limited to mobile as originally stated.

Diablo Immortal was announced during the keynote of BlizzCon 2018 to a crowd of diehards that were largely expecting to hear news about Diablo IV, or perhaps a remaster of an older game… anything, really, besides a mobile game. Needless to say, it did not go over well. The Q&A session that followed was rather uncomfortable, to say the least.

Nevertheless, Diablo Immortal will indeed be coming to PC starting with an open beta on June 2.