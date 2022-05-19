In a nutshell: Epic has launched a new promotion featuring discounts on hundreds of games, a reusable coupon code for 25 percent off, weekly game giveaways and more. Best yet, the extravaganza runs for nearly a full month so there's plenty of time to cash in on the savings and freebies.

For starters, each Epic Games account will automatically receive a 25 percent off coupon that can be used during the sale. The discount is good on single buys or on purchases with multiple games that are $14.99 or more after any sale discounts. Users will receive a fresh coupon each time they complete an eligible transaction, making it limitless.

Notably, the coupon is only valid on titles already released on the Epic Games Store (not pre-orders). In-game purchases and DLC don't qualify either.

Another component of the promotion is Mega Deals. These are in-game freebies that can usually be redeemed simply by logging into a game while the offer is live. Epic will roll out new Mega Deals weekly and share the details over on its blog.

A sale isn't a sale without games, and Epic has more than 1,600 titles and add-ons available. Discounts will vary but highlights include 20 percent off Sifu and half off Far Cry 6 as well as a 34 percent discount on Ghostwire: Tokyo and 20 percent off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Speaking of Borderlands, this week's complimentary game is Borderlands 3. Be sure to grab it by May 26 if you want it.

The Epic Mega Sale runs through June 16.