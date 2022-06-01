Through the looking glass: A holographic display company has started promoting its new image format, which employs a 3D effect. Artists can make them on widely available 3D art software and display them on most hardware. Could this become the most accessible way to view 3D images?

Looking Glass has launched a page where 3D artists can convert their work into the company's new holographic image format and embed it on just about any web page. The company says this will let more people view 3D art from more angles than through 2D screenshots.

The "holograms" use dozens of snapshots to turn renders into diorama-like images that viewers can manipulate with a mouse or by swiping the screen on mobile devices. They range from 2MB to 50MB, depending on the resolution.

Looking Glass wants viewers to see the new format on its holographic displays, but it works on ordinary PC monitors, mobile devices, and VR headsets. Currently, artists can convert their works from Blender, Unity, or Unreal Engine into holograms. Developers plan to add support for C4D, Zbrush, Procreate, nerfies, and mobile portrait mode photos soon.

Although users can display holograms anywhere, Looking Glass hosts them. Embedding one is more like embedding a YouTube or Vimeo video than posting a GIF to your website.

The company plans to monetize its holograms in the future but hasn't revealed how. A few methods that immediately come to mind are advertising, commissions on artists' sales, or licensing the conversion tool.