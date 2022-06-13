Bottom line: Nightdive Studios has published yet another teaser of its System Shock remake. The latest gameplay trailer is narrated by SHODAN (Sentient Hyper-Optimized Data Access Network), a rogue AI that gets a kick out of degrading humanity. The visuals look great and the atmosphere is haunting; at this point, I think most are just ready to get their hands on it after such a long development process.

System Shock is a remake of the 1994 classic by the same name. Nightdive Studios acquired the rights to the franchise in the mid-2010s and launched a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2016 to fund a remake. The game was originally scheduled to arrive by the end of 2017, but the project was put on hold in early 2018 when CEO Stephen Kick realized the scope of the game had grown too large.

The team went back to the drawing board and is reportedly on track to launch the game sometime this year for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and on the PC via Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store.

At the Game Developers Conference earlier this year, Nightdive confirmed that the project is largely complete. We also learned last year that a live-action adaptation of System Shock is in the works but there's nothing new to report on that front at this time.

Those interested in checking out an early version are invited to try the demo. Pre-order pricing is set at $44.99.

