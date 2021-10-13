Bottom line: A live-action adaptation of System Shock has been given the green light, and it’ll come courtesy of Nightdive Studios. With any luck, the System Shock live-action series won’t be hampered by the same sort of issues that have plagued the original game’s remake.

Deadline reports that Nightdive’s Stephen Kick and Larry Kuperman will serve as executive producers on the series. It’ll air exclusively on Binge, an upcoming games-focused streaming platform set to launch next year. Binge’s chief content officer, Allan Ungar, will produce.

Kick said he’s always believed that a live-action adaptation of System Shock would be the perfect medium to retell the story of Citadel station and its rogue AI that subjects the crew to unimaginable horror. “We’re very excited to see the talented team at Binge bring System Shock to life in horrifyingly real and new ways,” Kick added.

The System Shock series will be part of Binge’s original content slate, which also includes a live-action adaptation of Driver from developer Ubisoft. Binge aims to launch sometime in 2022 as a free streaming platform.

Nightdive first revealed that project way back in 2015, and raised more than $1.35 million via a successful Kickstarter campaign. Delivery was originally slated for December 2017 but in 2018, we learned that the project was being put on hold as its scope grew too large.

Development continued once the team had taken some time to regroup, and in 2020, we got a new demo to try out. Another demo came early this year ahead of a promised summer launch, but it’s now fall and we still don’t have the game. It is listed as “coming soon” over on Steam.