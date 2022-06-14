In brief: While readers of this site will know what sort of PC hardware is best suited for their gaming requirements, not everyone is aware of which prebuilt machine is the best option for playing Apex Legends at 1080p or tearing around Cyberpunk 2077's Night City in 4K. For the less tech-savvy, Newegg has launched its Gaming PC Finder tool.

The online store's new website feature is quite simple. First, select the resolution you intend to use: 1080p, 2K (1440p), or 4K. Then pick up to four games from a list of 18. The titles vary in the demands they place on a machine, from the 'runs on a potato' Fortnite to more graphically intensive games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring.

Once you've made your selection, it's time to see the results. This will bring up three Gaming PCs—Starter, Mainstream, and Enthusiast—each showing the estimated FPS for your chosen games and its 3D Mark Time Spy benchmark score.

As an example, I selected 4K resolution and chose Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite, some of the most demanding games on the list. The $3,809 Enthusiast option certainly sounds like it could handle most of what you throw at it, though it doesn't pack the most up-to-date hardware: an RTX 3090, Core i9-10900KF, and 32GB of DDR4. It's also a bit surprising to see the SSD limited to 480GB (3TB HDD).

The $2,199 mainstream option would probably be a better choice. It features a core i7-111700KF, RTX 3080, a 1TB SSD, and 16GB of DDR4. The PC claims between 75 and 110 FPS on the selected games when running at 1440p.

Another interesting feature lets you compare the GPU and CPU in the PCs with others (i.e., your own). This shows the increase in the games' FPS, Time Spy score, and percentile performance.

Newegg writes that the scores are shown with the highest in-game graphics quality enabled and ray tracing disabled. It does add the caveat that benchmarks are only estimations based on system configurations and data provided by 3DMark, and that performance may vary. Still, Gaming PC Finder could be a helpful tool for those who shun building their own PCs.