In a nutshell: Construction on the Vegas Loop is expected to begin in early 2023. The completed system will consist of more than 34 miles of underground tunnels with 55+ stations including stops at Harry Reid Airport and Allegiant Stadium.

The transit system will use Tesla Model X and Model Y vehicles to transport passengers directly to their destination without having to stop at other stations along the way. Officials view the network of tunnels as yet another way to connect key destinations throughout the city and ease traffic congestion on surface streets.

The project is being funded by The Boring Company and private properties, meaning no taxpayer funds will be required.

Anyone that has ever visited Las Vegas is no doubt familiar with how long it can take to get from one destination to the next. Shuttles, taxis and ride-sharing services are the preferred method of transportation on streets, while trams and the Las Vegas Monorail weave in and around venues as alternatives. Even with this infrastructure currently in place, travel can be slow going.

The Boring Company already operates a short loop beneath the sprawling Las Vegas Convention Center, drastically cutting down on the amount of time it takes to get from the West Hall to the North / Central Hall. By foot, the trip can take up to 25 minutes; the same trip using the LVCC Loop is just two minutes.

Image credit: Paul IJsendoorn