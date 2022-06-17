In brief: Microsoft is rolling out an update for its Xbox app for PC that will let users know if they can expect a game to run well on their machines. The feature, which has been in testing for the last six months, will appear on titles you own and those available through PC Game Pass.

The update for the Xbox app adds a small label to game pages that shows how a title plays on PCs with specs similar to the one you're using. The small note reads "Plays well on similar PCs" beneath the install button, meaning you should be able to download and play the game without fear of it chugging along at 15 frames per second.

Tila Nguyen, senior product manager lead on Xbox experiences at Microsoft, explains that if your machine isn't up to the task of running a demanding game—or a less-demanding one, for those with potato PCs—it will still be possible to check its minimum system requirements to find out which components are letting you down.

The company said that not "you may not see a performance check for every game," especially ones that were recently added, as it takes time for Microsoft to gather enough information to make the performance recommendations.

The update also makes improvements to the app itself and the Search function. All navigation is now on the sidebar, and game installations are easily trackable in the new queue at the bottom left of the app. The Search feature, meanwhile, has better results accuracy and now includes games from EA Play and Ubisoft Connect.

Microsoft says it will roll out the Xbox desktop app update that adds these new features soon.