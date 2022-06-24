In context: Lenovo's ThinkStation P360 Ultra is a small form factor (SFF) PC that packs an impressive amount of hardware for its size. At just 8.7 × 7.9 × 3.4 inches, it's smaller than many competing machines, such as the Intel NUC 12 Extreme.

Lenovo has just announced the ThinkStation P360 Ultra, an SFF workstation with a volume under 4 liters. For reference, that's a similar size to the Mac Studio, although Apple's machine comes with an integrated PSU.

The P360 Ultra comes equipped with Intel's 12th-gen Alder Lake desktop CPUs, with the i9-12900K being the top option, and supports discrete graphics cards, up to an Nvidia RTX A5000 Mobile. It also features four SODIMM slots, allowing up to 128GB of DDR5 memory (ECC or non-ECC), two PCIe Gen 4 M.2 slots, and one SATA port.

In order to cram so much hardware in such a compact form factor, Lenovo employed a custom dual-sided motherboard featuring an Intel W680 chipset. Meanwhile, the CPU, GPU, and M.2 drives seem to be cooled by three separate heatsinks with attached blower fans. It'll be interesting to see what kind of thermal and power constraints Lenovo's PC has, as the power adapter it ships with tops out at 300W.

Moving on to connectivity, the front panel has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, and an audio combo jack. On the back, there are another four USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, two RJ-45 LAN ports (one 2.5GbE and one 1GbE), and up to seven DisplayPort outputs (three full-sized ones connected to the iGPU, and an extra four mini DisplayPorts if you opt for a dedicated GPU).

Lenovo's ThinkStation P360 Ultra will be available later this month, starting at $1,299.