What just happened? Most people hold one of two opinions about Apple co-founder Steve Jobs: he was either a brilliant, genius entrepreneur who left an indelible mark on the tech industry thanks to the products his company produced, or he was a tyrannical, manipulative man who was terrible to those around him. But regardless of whether you love or hate him, even today, more than a decade after his death, Jobs is receiving awards. The latest is the highest US honor that can be given to a civilian: the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Biden administration announced seventeen recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Friday. Jobs is one of three to receive the award posthumously, the others being John McCain and Richard Trumka.

The award is presented to those who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.

The White House's bio of Jobs reads, "His vision, imagination and creativity led to inventions that have, and continue to, change the way the world communicates, as well as transforming the computer, music, film and wireless industries."

"People with passion can change the world for the better."— SJ. Hard to believe it's been 10 years. Celebrating you today and always. pic.twitter.com/x2IUnlO7ta — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 5, 2021

Jobs died on October 5, 2011, at age 56, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He had resigned from Apple just six weeks before his death.

The awards will be presented at the White House on July 7, 2022. The Biden administration never revealed who will be collecting Jobs' award, though it's likely to be his wife of 20 years, Laurene Powell-Jobs.

Other Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients include actor Denzel Washington, former US Republican Gabrielle Giffords, and Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles.