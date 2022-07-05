In a nutshell: Rockstar Games' bungled launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition left a bad taste in customers' mouths and reportedly prompted the company to shelf other remasters it had planned. Sources familiar with the matter told Kotaku that Rockstar has paused work on all remakes to focus on developing Grand Theft Auto VI.

A recent tweet from a GTA insider claimed Rockstar was no longer working on remakes of Red Dead Redemption and GTA IV.

As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind.



The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.#GTAIV #RDR1 — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 4, 2022

Rockstar back in February confirmed that the next entry in the GTA franchise was well underway and suggested the scope will be significantly beyond what they have previously delivered. GTA V landed way back in 2013 and has enjoyed unprecedented longevity thanks in part to its expansive in-game world and attention to detail. If Rockstar can significantly surpass that game in scope, they'll no doubt have another winner on their hands.

Kotaku's sources further noted that remasters of RDR and GTA IV could be revisited after GTA VI ships. Unfortunately, they didn't have any information to share regarding when that might happen and Rockstar hasn't shared any launch details either.

If given the choice, which path would you prefer? Remasters of RDR and GTA IV before GTA VI, after, or not at all? I'm personally all for remasters so long as they are handled properly and don't cause more frustration than they are worth.