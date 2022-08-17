Facepalm: Electronic Arts doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to being a consumer-friendly company, but it seems the gaming giant isn't entirely averse to doing the right thing. After some pre-orders for FIFA 23 mistakenly sold for the equivalent of $0.06, EA has promised to honor the purchases for a game that should have cost $60.

The upcoming FIFA 23 will be the last game by EA to carry the name of the sport's governing body—next year's entry will be called EA Sports FC. Pre-orders recently became available in India on the Epic Games Store for 4.80 Indian rupees (INR), which works out at $0.06, so it's easy to imagine plenty of gamers took advantage of this pricing.

FIFA 23 is meant to be priced at 3,499 INR in India, or just over $44, meaning buyers got an impressive 99.86% off the game. But this wasn't the standard version of FIFA 23; it was the Ultimate Edition that costs 4,799 INR, or $60.43, pushing the unintended discount up to 99.9%.

That ridiculously low price was, of course, a mistake on someone's part. We've seen previous examples of companies failing to honor erroneous pricing when it's so obviously been incorrect. It seems Electronic Arts didn't want the bad publicity and has sent out emails (via sportskeeda) confirming the lucky ones who grabbed FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition at this price will get to keep the game for the amount they paid when it launches.

"A few weeks back, we scored a pretty spectacular own-goal when we inadvertently offered FIFA 23 pre-purchase on the Epic Games Store at an incorrect price," EA wrote in the email, which has the Epic Games logo. "It was our mistake, and we wanted to let you know that we'll be honoring all pre-purchases made at that price."

It's unclear exactly who was at fault for the mistake, but it sounds like EA is taking the blame rather than Epic. Still, it's still good to see the companies actually honoring this price, especially as there's controversy over FIFA 23's PC version costing the same $70 (or $90 for the Ultimate Edition) in the US as its console counterpart.

This year's PC game is said to have feature parity with the PS5/XBSX versions, marking a change from FIFA 21 and FIFA 22, which on PC were "Legacy Editions" ported from PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

FIFA 23 releases on September 30

