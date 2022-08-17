What just happened? Logitech has announced an add-on audio accessory for the Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset designed to enhance immersion. The Logitech Chorus is a custom-tuned, off-ear audio solution that utilizes open-back BMRs (Balanced Mode Radiators). The speakers do not actually make contact with your ears, meaning there is nothing in or on your ears generating heat or impeding airflow.

The rotating speaker design makes it easy to mute audio. When the real world demands your attention, simply swing the speakers back and out of the way to hear what is going on. This action mutes the speakers; when it's time to jump back in, rotate the speakers back down into position.

Chorus weighs 6.42 ounces (182 grams) and stays in place on the headset, never needing to be removed or unplugged. It uses a USB-C pass-through system, so no separate power source is required.

The Meta Quest 2 (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2) launched in October 2020 with an introductory price of $299 for a model with 64GB of storage. A recent price change pushed the entry-level Quest 2 to $399.99 but also doubled the storage to 128GB. A model with 256GB of onboard storage commands $499.99.

The Meta Quest 2 features built-in speakers that deliver stereo sound but audio quality isn't universally loved by all. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack should you prefer to bring a set of earbuds to the party; Logitech's Chorus is simply another option to consider.

The open nature of the Chorus is both a pro and a con. While it does allow for ambient sounds to get to the player easier and is no doubt more comfortable for long VR sessions, it doesn't provide any sound isolation for the wearer or those in the same room. If you regularly share your gaming space with others, a set of earbuds might be the more courteous option.

The Logitech Chorus is available to pre-order for $99.99. No word yet on when it will ship.