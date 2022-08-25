In brief: HyperX, HP's gaming-focused division, is entering the gaming monitor market with the launch of two mid-tier IPS models under the new Armada brand. The Armada 25 features a 24.5-inch FHD 240Hz panel and costs $449.99, while the $499.99 Armada 27 is equipped with a 27-inch QHD 165Hz display. Both models are expected to go on sale next month.

The new Armada gaming monitors from HyperX appear to be fairly normal, inside and out. There's no fancy RGB lighting glowing out of the underside or the rear, and the specs won't be breaking any display performance records. However, HyperX is trying to differentiate these models in a very crowded market by including a desk mount and ergonomic arm out of the box.

Instead of a traditional monitor stand, which usually takes up additional space, the Armada 25 and Armada 27 can be snapped onto the provided desk mount, which supports c-clamp and grommet brackets. It also has a quick-release system to add or remove screens with a single button press.

The gaming mount is compatible with displays of up to 32-inches in size and 20 lbs (~9 kg) in weight. It will also be sold separately for $109.99 and can support up to 4 x 25-inch displays or dual 27-inch screens. Meanwhile, an extra mount add-on/monitor arm will cost $79.99.

In terms of specs, the Armada 25 features a superfast 240Hz 1080p IPS panel, whereas the bigger Armada 27 has a 1440p screen with a lower (but still fairly quick) 165Hz refresh rate. Both monitors have a 16:9 aspect ratio, 178-degree viewing angles, and a mediocre 400 nits of peak brightness that's helped by a matte surface coating for clearer viewing.

HyperX also notes 1ms GtG response time (with OD) for both models, and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility for variable refresh rate gaming. Connectivity is identical on both monitors as well. There's a single DP 1.4 and dual HDMI 2.0 ports. Notably, audio support is absent from the specs list, with no mention of any built-in speakers or a 3.5mm jack.

The HyperX Armada gaming monitors and mounting accessories are expected to become available in the US next month. Both models will be covered by a two-year warranty.