In a nutshell: As anticipation grows for the new iPhone 14 lineup, a new leak may have revealed the final design ahead of Apple's launch event. The leak shows the iPhone 14 Pro's dual punched-hole design and a new shimmering purple finish that changes color tones when viewed from different angles.

With Apple expected to announce the iPhone 14 series at their special "Far Out" event on September 7, rumors are still going strong. The latest leak comes from a short hands-on video posted on the Chinese social media website Weibo by Chinese tipster DuanRui, which hints at the iPhone 14's radical redesign and new colors.

The dummy iPhone Pro 14 unit could resemble the final design, as it reaffirms previous leaks, such as the move from a notched to a punched-hole design. It also reveals a new shimmering purple color. The finish appears to change tones when viewed from different angles.

DuanRui also reposted a series of images from Weibo that gives us further clues about the colors and dual punched-hole design. One render shows the iPhone 14 in purple, blue, graphite, and gold. Take these pictures with a grain of salt, as some leakers have questioned their authenticity.

The dual punched-hole design has a circular and pill-shaped cutout on the screen, moving away from the notch on previous iPhones. The holes look slightly larger than initially expected, and iPhone owners are dubious about the new design. However, Apple will reportedly only use this new setup on the Pro models, while the standard iPhones retain the familiar screen cutout.

Several other leaked features and upgrades have surfaced over the past few months. Rumors suggest the Pro models will come with a 48MP primary camera and an always-on display, while all the iPhone 14 models could feature a new selfie camera.

Apple is holding its "Far Out" event at Apple Park on September 7. In addition to the new iPhone 14 lineup, fans can also expect the launch of the Apple Watch Series 8.

Image credit: nl.letsgodigital.org