Why it matters: Lenovo's latest Chromebook is putting a big emphasis on the display. The new IdeaPad 5i can be configured with a 16-inch, 2.5K LCD panel that covers 100 percent of the sRGB color space. The display is additionally rated for up to 350 nits of brightness and has a speedy 120Hz refresh rate, making it a compelling option for those into cloud gaming.

Lenovo bills the IdeaPad 5i as a capable productivity machine as well thanks in part to the keyboard's 1.5mm key travel and a spacious 120mm x 75mm touchpad. The screen's 16:10 aspect ratio is also taller than most so you can see more of a document with less scrolling, and the 180-degree hinge allows for more flexibility in terms of vertical viewing angles.

Other notable specifications include an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, up to 8GB of system memory, up to a 512GB solid state drive and a 1080p webcam. Wi-Fi 6E comes standard, as does Bluetooth 5.0 support and a pair of integrated 2W speakers tuned by Waves MaxxAudio. Onboard ports include a microSD card slot, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a combo audio jack and a Kensington Nano security lock. Battery life is rated at up to 12 hours but of course, that will vary based on usage.

The system is not as svelte as other Chromebooks, measuring 14.3 inches x 10.0 inches x 0.8 inches and tipping the scales at 4.10 pounds. It will be available in just one color, storm grey.

Lenovo's IdeaPad 5i Chromebook starts at €549 (~$550) and is due out in Europe, the Middle East and Africa sometime this month. Upgrades like the nicer screen, faster processor and higher-capacity RAM / storage could push the cost beyond reason but we will have to wait and see how much extra those add to the price tag.

Lenovo did not say when or if its new Chromebook will be sold in the US or other regions.