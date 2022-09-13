In brief: Amazon has announced a new entry-level version of its popular Kindle e-reader featuring a much improved screen. The new Kindle (2022 release) packs a glare-free, high-resolution 6-inch display boasting 300 PPI, bringing it in line with the sharpness of the more expensive Kindle Paperwhite.

Amazon's smallest and lightest Kindle to date (6.2" x 4.3" x 0.32", 5.56 ounces) additionally features USB-C charging, 16GB of local storage (twice as much as before, plus free cloud storage for all Amazon content), a built-in adjustable front light and a new dark mode feature.

Battery life should not be a concern as a single charge can deliver up to six weeks of use. Amazon is quick to note, however, that battery life will vary depending on use.

The new Kindle is priced at $119.99 without lockscreen ads or $99.99 if you opt for the ad-supported version and is available to pre-order now with a one-year limited warranty. It is offered in your choice of black or blue color schemes and ships on October 12.

Amazon said new fabric covers will also be available in black, pink, blue and green, but those were not available to pre-order as of this writing.

Shoppers interested in a more feature-rich Kindle might want to consider the Paperwhite instead. It affords a larger 6.8-inch display and carries an IPX8 rating against accidental immersion in water. Pricing starts at $139.99 for a model with 8GB of storage and lockscreen ads.

Amazon additionally announced an upgraded version of Kindle Kids with identical specs. It is also available to pre-order in three cover designs and comes with a cover, two years of warranty protection and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ for $119.99.

Amazon Kids+ is a content subscription service with thousands of books, games, videos and apps on tap, plus Alexa Skills from popular brands like Lego and Disney. Note that Amazon Kids+ will auto-renew after the first year at $4.99 per month but can be canceled at any time. Look for it to ship on October 12.