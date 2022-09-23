Bottom line: Denon's new AV receivers provide Hi-Fi 3D audio and have an impressive amount of connectivity, including HDMI 2.1 ports to connect a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series or PC to a high-end home theater setup. According to the company, the A1H, X4800H, and X3800H will even get support for Dirac Live room correction with a future software update.

Denon has just unveiled its refreshed series of 8K AV receivers. It comprises seven SKUs with prices ranging from $399 to $6,499, and they all feature multiple HDMI 2.1 ports, allowing for 8K@60Hz, 4K@120Hz, HLG, HDR, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ passthrough. They also have support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Quick Frame Transport (QFT), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), making them great for connecting the latest consoles to your home theater setup.

Sitting at the top of the lineup is the AVR-A1H, Denon's impressive new flagship coming in at over 70 pounds. It can drive up to a 9.4.6 speaker configuration with 150 watts per channel and features a whopping ten HDMI ports (HDMI 2.1: 7 input, 2 output; one HDMI 2.0 output). Home theater enthusiasts will be able to get their hands on it early next year for $6,499.

If that's a little too rich for your blood, Denon's X-series still provides stellar audio and high-end feature sets with more palatable pricing. The AVR-X4800H has the same HDMI layout as the company's flagship and can power a 9.4-channel system with 125W per channel. It'll also come out early next year for $2,499.

The AVR-X3800H has one less HDMI input and provides just 105W per channel. It's available now for $1,699. For medium-sized rooms, Denon is offering the AVR-X2800H ($1,199, available later this year), a 7.2 channel receiver with 95W per channel. The entry-level AVR-X580BT ($399) can supply 70W per channel and supports 5.2 channels.

Denon also announced a couple of new S-series AVRs. The 7.2-channel AVR-S970H ($899) can provide up to 90W per channel, while the lower-end AVR-S570BT ($399) can power 5.2 systems with up to 70W per channel.

Most importantly, these receivers should be free of the HDMI 2.1 bug that affected older Denon receivers, causing blanking issues when trying to pass through video from the newest consoles or graphics cards.