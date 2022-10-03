Highly anticipated: The Made by Google launch event starts on October 6 at 10 am ET. The company should announce a slew of new products, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, the Pixel Watch, and some new additions to its Nest smart home portfolio.

As confirmed by Google earlier this year, the company will reveal its new high-end smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Rumors indicate that the flagships feature an upgraded Tensor G2 chip with clock speed bumps for the CPU cores, a new GPU, a second-gen Tensor Processing Unit, and an improved 5G modem. The new SoC manufactured on Samsung's 4LPE process provides minor efficiency gains compared to last year's 5LPE node.

Otherwise, the new Pixels will reportedly remain reasonably similar to their predecessors. The vanilla Pixel 7 will sport a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display (0.1 inches smaller than the Pixel 6) going up to 90 Hz. The back camera hardware will stay the same, with 50-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultrawide shooters, while the front camera will get a new 11-megapixel sensor.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro should retain last year's 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. However, it's said to have a new 48-megapixel telephoto sensor (Samsung GM1). This camera sports a 5x optical zoom, compared to the 4x lens on the Pixel 6 Pro. The rest of the camera hardware will reportedly be identical to its non-Pro sibling.

Both phones come with Android 13, with Google likely to add some exclusive software features. Previous leaks indicate that pricing should remain the same, with the Pixel 7 launching for $599, while the Pixel 7 Pro will cost $899. Historically speaking, pre-orders should open on October 6 (after the presentation), while the phones will likely ship a week later on October 13.

Google will likely reveal its first smartwatch at the event, the Pixel Watch. It will come with a circular OLED screen, Samsung's Exynos 9110 SoC joined by a Cortex-M33 co-processor, 1.5 GB RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 300 mAh battery. The Pixel Watch will naturally boot Google's WearOS 3, which debuted over a year ago on the Samsung Galaxy Watch4. Pricing should range from $349 for the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth-only model to $399 for the LTE variant.

We expect Google to show off a new Nest WiFi Pro mesh router with 6E support, Bluetooth LE, and the new Matter smart home standard. A new wired Nest doorbell might also be in the cards. Finally, the company may have more information on its upcoming tablet and foldable, but don't expect them to launch this year.