In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.

The 10-point multi-touch screen is coated in Corning Gorilla Glass (Glass 3 on systems with Alcantara keyboard finishes or Glass 5 on machines with metal keyboard finishes).

The larger 15-inch model sports a resolution of 2,496 x 1,664 (201 PPI), a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 1300:1 contrast ratio. Like its little brother, it also employs a 10-point multi-touch panel but all models get the Gorilla Glass 5 treatment.

A 12th-gen Intel Core i7-1255U powers both laptops although the smaller can be configured with a Core i5-1235U if you don't need as much horsepower or want to save some cash at checkout. Memory options include 8GB, 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5x and on the storage side, you can go with a 256GB, 512GB or 1TB SSD. Intel Iris Xe graphics come standard on all variants.

Size wise, you're looking at 12.1 inches (308mm) length x 8.8 inches (223mm) width x 0.57 inches (14.5mm) height on the 13.5-inch model and 13.4 inches (340mm) length x 9.6 inches (244mm) width x 0.58 inches (14.7mm) height on the 15 incher. They tip the scales at 2.86 pounds (1,297g) and 3.44 pounds (1,545g), respectively.

Both include front-facing 720p HD web cams for Windows Hello authentication as well as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity, omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos and dual far-field studio microphones. All come with Windows 11 Home preinstalled. Battery life checks in at up to 18 hours of typical use on the smaller Surface Laptop 5 and up to 17 hours on the larger model.

Pricing starts at $999.99 for a 13.5-inch base model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD and $1,299.99 for a 15-inch unit with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of flash storage. They are available to pre-order from writing and will ship on October 25.