Something to look forward to: Monitor aficionados have been salivating at the thought of an affordable (well, relatively) medium-sized OLED monitor with a high refresh rate since LG teased the concept on its roadmap. Now the LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B has come along and ticked all the boxes. It has: a 2560 x 1440p resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and an OLED panel with 0.3 ms (GtG) response times.

LG rather quietly announced its first OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate at the beginning of the weekend by adding it to its site. But it's likely that LG will have a lot more to say about it in the near future because with its specs, it's something of a standout.

As you might have inferred from its code... er, name, the GR95 is at the 27" scale. It has 98.5% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and as it's an OLED, a 1.5 million to 1 contrast ratio. It's also certified for AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, but doesn't have hardware acceleration for either.

On the outside, the monitor has RGB and a stand with 11 cm of height adjustability and 20 degrees of swivel from side to side and up and down. For ports, it has two HDMI and one DisplayPort (no word yet on the versions), USB 3.0 up and downstream, and an SPDIF jack for audio passthrough.

For now, and until the GR95 hits the market, there are only two categories of high refresh rate OLED monitors to choose from.

LG and a few other brands have produced 42" and 48" 4K behemoths with a 120 Hz refresh rate that sort of pass as monitors (they are smaller TVs). Alternatively, several OEMs, again including LG, have recently introduced 34" ultrawide OLEDs with a 3440 x 1440p resolution and a 165-175 Hz refresh rate. Corsair is about to join the fray with a third option: a 45" version of the ultrawide with a 240Hz refresh rate.

But LG is the first to announce a 240Hz OLED monitor that is small and nimble enough to display competitive FPS games. At the listed price of $999, it'll be cheaper than half of the OLEDs on the market. LG is set to launch it on Q1 2023 and we'll likely hear more about it at CES in January.