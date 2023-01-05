In a nutshell: Lenovo at CES 2023 has unveiled the first full size dual-screen OLED laptop. The Yoga Book 9i features a pair of 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED PureSight touchscreen displays (16:10 aspect ratio) supporting 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space and Dolby Vision HDR, and is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-U15 processor.

Versatility and productivity is the name of the game here, as the new Yoga certainly proves that two screens are better than one in almost every scenario.

The convertible can be used in laptop, tablet or tent mode as needed.

The Verge stopped by Lenovo's suite for a hands-on demo. According to the pub, the Yoga Book 9i will ship with three USB-C ports, a 5MP main camera and up to 16GB of RAM. In laptop mode without the Bluetooth keyboard, a virtual keyboard with haptic feedback can be used as a fill in. There's even a virtual touchpad complete with mouse click "buttons" that reportedly feel convincing enough.

As you'll see in the video, the Yoga Book 9i is heavy on gestures. Five-finger taps here, eight-finger swipes there, etc., and the transitions look as if they could be a bit smoother. Some might struggle to remember all of the gesture combos, but perhaps they'll be easier to recall with continued use.

The system also features a 360-degree rotating sound bar with Bowers & Wilkins speakers and support for Dolby Atmos spatial audio. What's more, it runs Windows 11 and Lenovo also includes the detachable Bluetooth keyboard as well as a kickstand and a Smart Pen stylus in the base package so you aren't having to pay extra for optional accessories to get the most out of the platform.

Battery life is rated at up to 10 hours in dual-screen mode at 150 nits of brightness, or up to 14 hours in single-screen mode. Buyers will be able to choose from either a 512GB or 1TB Gen4 PCIe SSD when configuring the device.

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i will start at $2,099.99, and is expected to be available starting in June 2023.