Highly anticipated: Samsung has just announced that it will be hosting the next Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1 in San Francisco, making it its first in-person event in three years. The company didn't mention which products it plans to unveil, but the Galaxy S23 series is all but certain to make an appearance, judging by the past few years.

Similar to last year, Samsung's non-foldable flagship lineup will consist of three models. These should all come equipped with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, even in regions that previously only got Exynos variants, such as Europe. Storage options will reportedly start at 256GB for the entire series, twice that of their predecessors.

The camera department is also bound to get an upgrade, with Samsung's latest teasers advertising improved low-light shots and astrophotography modes. Recent rumors indicate that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a new primary camera sensor with a 200-megapixel resolution. Aside from providing additional detail in daytime shots, the sensor will also be able to combine the light from as many as 16 pixels into one, drastically improving low-light photography.

According to past leaks, the vanilla Galaxy S23 will have a 3,900mAh battery (up from 3,700mAh on its predecessor), while the larger Galaxy S23+ will come with a 4,700mAh battery with 45W charging support. Unfortunately, the Ultra variant will be stuck with 5,000mAh for yet another year, although efficiency improvements will hopefully result in slightly better battery life.

Samsung will also reveal the new Galaxy Book 3 lineup at the Unpacked event. These will likely come in both traditional and 2-in-1 variants and will pack Intel's latest 13th-gen mobile processors unveiled last week at CES.

The Galaxy Unpacked event starts on February 1 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET and will be live-streamed to the company's YouTube channel. Users can already place a reservation on the upcoming devices. If you follow up that reservation with a preorder, Samsung is offering up to $100 in credit on its web store.