In brief: Looking for some old but still good games that'll cost you nothing? Epic Games store users and Amazon Prime subscribers can now grab Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition, and more for free.

The Epic Games store's regular free games giveaway this week consists of Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and City of Gangsters. Launched in 2017, Arkane Studios' final entry in the Dishonored immersive sim franchise is a standalone expansion (you don't need the base game) for the excellent Dishonored 2.

Death of the Outsider sees players take on the role of Billie Lurk, voiced by Rosario Dawson, as she reunites with mentor Daud to take on The Outsider. Following in the footsteps of Dishonored 2 meant the expansion had a lot to live up to, and while it might not reach the brilliant heights of that game, Death of the Outsider is still a great experience that wraps up the Dishonored story. It has a Very Positive rating on Steam, where it's still priced at $30.

The second Epic Games store freebie is City of Gangsters, a management tycoon sim set during the 1920s in which you start and grow a criminal organization. It's not something I've played, but it looks a lot like Empire of Sin, and it does have a Mostly Positive rating on Steam. And it's free, of course.

There are more freebies for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Gaming's first two giveaways this month are The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition and Onsen Master. The former is over a decade old now and showing its age graphically, but it's still a beloved entry in the Elder Scrolls franchise, and recent Steam reviews give it an Overwhelmingly Positive rating. This version also comes with two huge expansions that add to what is already a massive RPG.

The Epic Games store will change its free games giveaway selection on February 9, the same day that Amazon Prime Gaming's two freebies become Aerial_Knight's Never Yield and Divine Knockout.