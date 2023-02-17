The college route isn't for everyone: it's eye-wateringly expensive, for one thing. In America, the average cost of attendance for a student living on campus at a public four-year university is $25,707 per year or $102,828 over four years, according to Education Data Initiative.

The numbers are even bleaker for out-of-state students, who pay $43,421 annually, or $173,684 over four years of education. Private, non-profit students pay a huge $218,004 over four years.

More figures estimate that those who are unable to work full-time while studying stand to lose a median annual income of $42,068, and once students' graduate, they are paying an average of $2,186 in interest each year – with the average student borrower spending about 20 years paying off their loans.

Move away

Within tech, there is an increasing move away from requiring prospective candidates to have a college degree. Research from Harvard Business School and The Burning Glass Institute found that in November 2022, 41% of U.S.-based job postings required at least a Bachelor's degree – a 5% drop from early 2019.

This can be explained by McKinsey research, which found that about half of all work activities could be automated by 2055, or as soon as 2035. Because technology advances so quickly, this is creating an ongoing shortage of skilled workers.

General Motors, Google, Apple, Microsoft, EY and Accenture are some companies that have removed an educational requirement. General Motors has taken degree requirements out of many jobs listings, and Delta eased up on its education requirements for pilots at the start of 2022, saying a four-year college degree was preferred – but was no longer required.

If you want to work at IBM, it has removed the requirement for a four-year degree from the majority of its U.S.-based jobs. Bank of America no longer requires college degrees for the majority of its entry-level jobs, and Walmart, the country's largest employer, said it values skills and knowledge gained through work experience. Now, 75% of its U.S. salaried store management started their careers in hourly jobs.

Some experts predict that based on these trends, an additional 1.4 million jobs could open to workers without college degrees over the next five years.

Open to experience

It is not so surprising that the tech sector in particular is open to experience over education. After all, the industry boasts many founders from non-technical backgrounds, including Airbnb's founder Brian Chesky, who started his career as a designer. Pinterest's co-founder Ben Silbermann graduated with a Bachelor of Arts/Science from Yale University, before founding the tech giant.

Plenty of founders didn't finish college either. Tinder's founder Sean Rad dropped out from the University of Southern California, Dell founder Michael Dell dropped out of the University of Texas, and perhaps most famously, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg dropped out of Harvard in 2004 to devote himself to Facebook.

Other routes

A degree is just one route to a job in the tech sector. Upskilling via online courses is popular, particularly for those who would like to get into software engineering. There are a wide range of MOOCs (massive open online courses) available from top universities, as well as dedicated education platforms such as Udemy and Wozniak's Woz U.

An increasing number of companies are also offering apprenticeships, including Accenture. Its apprenticeship program offers degrees up to Master's level, and the company intends to fill 20% of its entry level roles in the U.S. this way, in everything from app development to platform engineering.

