AI chatbots are rewriting the rules in 2023 as their technology, previously ring-fenced and restricted, has become accessible to the masses. ChatGPT is the biggest name right now, and (almost) everyone has heard of it: Google worldwide searches for the term "ChatGPT'' spiked in popularity on January, with a score of 92. That contrasts radically with November 2022, when the tool was launched and its Google search popularity score was less than 1.

It isn't alone out there, though, with Microsoft's new Bing search and Google's Bard offering alternatives. Elon Musk is reported to be exploring the development of an alternative to ChatGPT, too. Perhaps that isn't so surprising: Musk co-founded Open AI, the creator of ChatGPT, in 2015 and was its chairman until 2018.

But what does this have to do with job hunting? Quite a bit, actually: as millions of internet users delve into chatbots' capabilities, they are discovering a few things.

Take ChatGPT, for example. A natural language processing chatbot, people have been having a lot of fun with it thanks to its simple interface -- ask it a question or give it a command, and it will create jokes, poems or even scripts, in seconds. There's quite a bit more it can do, too. It can write code, explain complex topics in plain language, and solve math problems. And crucially, it can also help you with your resume and cover letters for each and every job you apply for.

How? There are two key ways the tool can help. It is vital to create custom resumes and cover letters for every job you apply for, but that can take a lot of time plus fine tooth-combing, as the purpose of doing this is to make sure you are including as many keywords from the job description as possible.

Ask ChatGPT to "write a cover letter for a Software Developer job," and you'll get back a useful, well-structured template for your letter. All you'll need to do is add your relevant personal details and experience, and send. Another tiresome task when job hunting is crafting a new resume for every job you apply for. With your current or master resume to hand, prompt ChatGPT to "personalize my resume for this (software job title) role at (company name)." Paste in the job ad, plus your existing resume. The result? A custom resume for the job.

You can also use ChatGPT to get an idea of interview questions you may be asked for a specific role, get it to do keyword analysis on job descriptions, and ask it to explain any technical topics you may not be totally familiar with.

While it won't automate your entire job search, it can help.

