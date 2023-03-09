In brief: Roku has launched its first televisions designed and manufactured in house. The starting lineup includes 11 models across three series that are available exclusively from Best Buy from today.

The entry-level Select Series HD features sets with screen sizes of 24-inch, 32-inch and 40-inch priced at $149.99, $199.99, and $279.99, respectively. As the name suggests, models in this series top out at HD resolution with only a handful of other amenities to speak of.

Step up to the Select Series 4K and you'll find screen sizes of 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch, all of which support automatic brightness adjustment, HDR10+, Wi-Fi 5 connectivity and 4K resolution. Select Series 4K models further include a feature-rich remote with private listening capability, Ethernet connectivity, personal shortcuts and a lost remote finder function.

Sets in the Select Series 4K category range in price from $319.99 for the 43-inch variant to $799.99 for the 75-inch model.

Last but not least is the Plus Series 4K line, which is comprised of 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch sets with 4K QLED panels. In addition to automatic brightness and HDR10+, these models further deliver local dimming, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and a rechargeable battery in the remote.

Roku's 55-inch Plus Series 4K model is priced at $649.99, the 65-incher goes for $799.99 and the top-end 75-inch QLED model commands $1,199.99.

Roku said its new range is designed to fit any room or budget and naturally, all of them come with the company's streaming platform baked right in. They are also compatible with the new Roku Wireless Soundbar due out later this month for $149.99.

Speaking of, Roku also announced a platform-wide OS update rolling out in the coming weeks that will deliver improvements to content discovery and access. Local News, for example, will feature live news channels personalized by location and curated by AI. A more personalized Sports experience is also on the way, based on location, viewing habits and your favorite teams and sports.