What just happened? Samsung has updated its smart monitor lineup with three new models, including, for the first time, an M-series with a QD-OLED screen. The company is also promising advanced AI features across the lineup, of course.

Samsung's M-series has been around for almost five years now. The all-in-one displays combine traditional monitors with smart TV functionality, such as built-in streaming apps, wireless connectivity, and remote and app-based navigation.

Some feel that by trying to be both a smart TV and a monitor, the M-series doesn't excel as much as a dedicated device would in either category. But the new M9 flagship could change that perception.

Measuring 32-inches, the M9 is the first in the series to pack a 4K QD-OLED panel, offering the deep blacks and vibrant colors associated with the technology. It also comes with Samsung's OLED Safeguard+, the company's suite of technologies designed to prevent burn-in using the likes of active cooling and brightness control.

Gamers will likely appreciate the M9's 165Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync support.

The rest of the M9's features include a glare-free display, AI Picture Optimizer, 4K AI Upscaling Pro, and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) Pro. There's also an integrated 4K webcam, a smart entertainment hub with Samsung TV Plus and Samsung Gaming Hub, and SmartThings integration.

The M9 is Pantone Validated. Samsung says this ensures it can replicate over 2,100 colors and more than 110 SkinTone shades from Pantone's library. There's also USB-C, HDMI, and USB-A ports.

Being OLED means the M9 carries a large price tag. It can be pre-ordered now for $1,599, with shipping by mid-July. Samsung is offering $300 credit on qualifying purchases.

Samsung is also updating its 32-inch M8 and M7 smart monitors. These continue to use 4K VA panels with 60Hz refresh rates, and now come with extra smart features, such as Click to Search. There's also Multi View for side-by-side working and Multi Control. The M8 has a SlimFit camera, but the M7 lacks a webcam.

The M8 is priced at $699, while the M7 is $399 or $499 for the 43-inch version.