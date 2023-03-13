Rumor mill: Following last month's news that Nvidia seems likely to launch the RTX 4070 (non-Ti version) in April, a new leaker with a good record has narrowed down the date to April 13. While some of the card's specs seem pretty much locked in, we still don't know the all-important price, though it will probably be more expensive than you'd expect.

It was last month when alleged embargo documents from Nvidia revealed that the RTX 4070 was dropping in April. It never gave an exact date, but according to hardware leaker hongxing2020 (via VideoCardz), who has been accurate with previous RTX 30xx and RTX 40xx reveal dates, April 13 will be the day the card arrives.

3.11 update

4070 --->4/13 — hongxing2020 (@hongxing2020) March 11, 2023

Like the RTX 4070 Ti, the RTX 4070 is set to come with 12GB of GDDR6X memory across a 192-bit interface for 504.2 GB/s of bandwidth. The upcoming card is also based on the AD104 GPU (AD104-250-A1 variant).

Being lower down the Ada Lovelace hierarchy, the RTX 4070's number of CUDA cores is cut from 7,680 in the Ti version to 5,888. Some believe that the TDP will drop from 285W to 200W, though that's not universally agreed, as others claim both cards will have a 285W TDP.

The big question is how much Nvidia will charge for the RTX 4070. The Ada Lovelace series has faced plenty of criticism over its high prices, but team green is unlikely to go against the trend here. The RTX 3070, for comparison, arrived with a $499 starting price. That almost certainly won't be the case with the RTX 4070, which many suspect will have a $699 MSRP. That's $100 less than the RTX 4070 Ti (formerly the 12GB RTX 4080), though most cards cost more than the recommended price.

Despite their wallet-busting nature, the RTX 4000 series is proving popular enough to break into the Steam survey. Both the RTX 4070 Ti and the RTX 4080 made it into the main GPU chart in February, joining the RTX 4090 that arrived a month prior.