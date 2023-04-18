In a nutshell: Micro Center is running a promotion that's almost too good to be true. For a limited time, new customers can score a free 256GB solid-state drive with no strings attached. Here's everything you need to know to claim the deal plus a bonus offer from GameStop.

New customers will need to sign up to receive text messages from Micro Center's marketing team, although you can opt out at any time. Within 3-5 minutes, you should receive a one-time use serialized coupon that can be redeemed for either an Inland Professional 256GB 2.5-inch SATA SSD or an Inland Platinum 256GB 2.5-inch drive. The Pro model carries a retail price of $19.99 while the Platinum variant normally sells for $45.99.

The coupon can only be redeemed at physical Micro Center stores, but the good news is that all locations are participating in the promotion. You can check Micro Center's website for up-to-date stock information to see what's available in your area. Simply bring in a physical or digital copy of your coupon to get the drive.

The offer is good until the expiration date on the coupon or while supplies last, and no additional purchase is necessary. There is a limit of one coupon per customer.

256GB isn't a ton of storage space these days and SATA is no longer the fastest interface around, but free is free. The drive could make an excellent addition to a budget build or a secondary PC. Optionally, you could use it as part of an enhanced backup strategy or toss it into a 2.5-inch enclosure and make a portable USB drive out of it.

In related deal news, GameStop is currently running a buy one, get one free (BOGO) sale on select console games. A quick check reveals around 40 participating titles including The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Bayonetta 3, Forspoken, The Callisto Protocol: Day One Edition, Elden Ring and Madden NFL 23, among others. Discounts are automatically applied during checkout.