Highly anticipated: Those who missed the Diablo IV March betas will get one last chance to demo the game next month before its full release in June. The final preview weekend will contain unlockable rewards that carry into the final game.

Blizzard will hold a "Server Slam" (likely a server stress test) for Diablo IV on the weekend of March 12-14 for all platforms, free for all customers. Players will have access to cross-play, cross-progression, and console couch co-op.

The Server Slam features Diablo IV's entire prologue and the first act in the Fractured Peaks map, with all five of the game's character classes selectable: the Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer. The opening section contains main quests and side quests. Unfortunately, earlier beta participants must start their characters over, as progress doesn't carry into the Server Slam, and Server Slam progress won't carry into the full release.

However, players can take a few rewards along into the final game. Reaching Kyovashad with one character earns players the "Initial Casualty" title. Earn "Early Voyager" and the Beta Wolf cosmetic by hitting the level cap of 20 with one character. Defeating the boss Ashava with one level 20 character, which Blizzard suggests is under-leveled for the encounter, unlocks the Cry of Ashava mount trophy. Ashava starts appearing at 9 am PDT on May 13 and reappears every three hours thereafter until 9 am on May 14.

Blizzard will let players pre-load the Server Slam starting at noon on May 10. Those who downloaded the beta and didn't delete it will get an update to the Server Slam version, which contains patches the company discussed earlier this month.

Those without the beta on their systems get the Server Slam by launching the battle.net client and selecting All Games > Diablo IV > Game Version > Diablo IV – Server Slam > Install. In all regions outside Germany, the console versions only require Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus for some multiplayer functionality.

Diablo IV launches on June 6 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles. Afterward, Blizzard will deliver quarterly story and content updates, similar to Diablo III and Diablo II Resurrected.