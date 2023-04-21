In brief: Asus has announced what it claims is the world's slimmest 13.3-inch OLED-equipped laptop. The new Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) features a 13.3-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,880) Lumina OLED display that is both Dolby Vision and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified. It boasts 550 nits of peak brightness and covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space with an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Asus' latest can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7-1355U processor alongside 32GB of onboard LPDD5 memory and up to a 1TB PCIe Gen4 solid-state drive. Other amenities include Intel Iris Xe graphics, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and a 63 Wh battery. According to Asus, a 49-minute fast-charge session can top the battery up to 70 percent.

Port-wise, you get two Thunderbolt 4 Type C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A port, an HDMI 2.1 (TMDS), and a single 3.5mm combo audio jack. The dual integrated speakers are Harman Kardon certified and support Dolby Atmos spatial audio tech. With its smart amplifier and audio boot technology, volume can be boosted by up to 5.25x.

A FHD IR camera comes baked into the CNC machined lid that can be used for Windows Hello logins. The oversized ErgoSense touchpad measures 129 mm x 81 mm (5.08 inches x 3.19 inches).

The portable measures 296.2 mm x 216.3 mm x 10.9 mm (11.66 inches x 8.52 inches x 0.43 inches) and weighs just 1 kg (2.2 pounds). That makes it both slimmer and lighter than Apple's MacBook Air. It ships with Windows 11 pre-installed.

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) is available to order now on Asus' online store priced at $1,399.99. It comes backed by a one year warranty and is offered in your choice of gray or blue. Asus will replace the OLED screen should burn-in issues crop up during the warranty period, we're told. It is also available from Newegg and Amazon should you prefer either of those retailers.