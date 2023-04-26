Something to look forward to: It is hard to believe it's been three full decades since Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park hit the big screen, yet here we are. To celebrate the upcoming 30th anniversary of the sci-fi flick, Limited Run Games is teasing a retro collection that could include re-releases of some of the best games from the series.

The retro game distributor shared a teaser on Twitter showcasing the original Nintendo Entertainment System version of Jurassic Park that launched alongside the movie in June of 1993. A portable version for the Nintendo Game Boy arrived a few months later and is also pictured, as is the Super Nintendo variant that hit the scene in October of the same year.

Developer Ocean Software got the nod for a sequel called Jurassic Park 2: The Chaos Continues, and both the SNES and Game Boy versions of that title are also featured in LRG's teaser.

Hold on to your butts! The Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Retro Collection is planned for later this year!



I don't have any memories of the NES or Game Boy titles, but I do recall the first Jurassic Park for the SNES being quite decent. In it, you played as Dr. Alan Grant from a top-down perspective. Enter a building, however, and the camera switched to a first-person view that felt a lot like early 3D.

The game was notoriously difficult thanks in part to the fact it did not have a save feature, and those darn raptors always made short work of me indoors.

Jurassic Park the movie, meanwhile, was based on the 1990 novel from Michael Crichton and went on to spawn a massively successful franchise that is still kicking today. According to Box Office Mojo, the first film in the series is the 32nd highest grossing movie of all time with a total haul of $1.11 billion.

Limited Run Games did not specify exactly what it has in store for the 30th anniversary collection, but did hint that more news would be coming during their annual game announcement show in June ahead of launch sometime later this year.