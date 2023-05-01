In a nutshell: Early video cards didn't afford much in the way of physical protection against mishandling or accidental damage incurred during storage. Should you happen to still have an old 3Dfx Voodoo2, there's now a solution that can defend vintage cards from such perils.

Jeff Chen has designed an armor set to protect various components found on 3Dfx Voodoo2 graphics cards. The shell is fully 3D printable and can be downloaded over on Printables.com. Chen notes that he's encountered four variations of the Voodoo2 to date, and that his design is compatible with the two most common models.

Known incompatible variants include those from STB Systems, Quantum3D, and the Game Wizard from Micro Conversions. Some other rare models might also have issues, he added.

Chen said he designed the protector because he had seen too many Voodoo2 cards with missing components or crushed pins. The armor kit still allows for the use of 30 mm x 30 mm heatsinks on the main chips and should not interfere with your computer's PCI slot. It can also add a splash of color to your build although that might not matter if you're gaming on a retro beige box or a case without a window.

3Dfx Interactive: Gone But Not Forgotten

A set of four M2 / 6 mm hex screws and nuts will also be needed for installation. These can be picked up for cheap online or at your local hardware store if you don't already have some handy. You'll also need a sizable 3D printer to complete the job, so make sure yours is large enough beforehand.

Retro gaming is huge these days as those of a certain age look to relive some of their favorite titles from yesteryear. Emulators and remakes are an easy way to dip your toes into the water but for the best experience, nothing beats playing on original hardware. Unfortunately, it's getting harder to get your hands on vintage components and prices are only going up. In some instances, it may be best to mod your way to compatibility.

Image credit: Jeff Chen