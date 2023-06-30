Something to look forward to: Asus just revealed the Zenfone 10, its new flagship phone (if we don't count the ROG gaming-focused lineup). Measuring just 146.5 mm x 68.1 mm x 9.4 mm (5.77 in x 2.68 in x 0.37 in) and tipping the scales at 172 grams (6.07 oz), it's one of the most compact high-end handsets on the market, rivaling the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Apple's iPhone 14.

Up front, there's a 5.9-inch 1,080 x 2,400 AMOLED display (445 PPI) with a 1,100 nits peak brightness and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The refresh rate goes up to 144 Hz, although, bizarrely, you will only see that in some supported games, with the rest of the system remaining capped at a more-pedestrian 120 Hz.

Powering it all is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, joined by up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The 4,300 mAh battery can charge at up to 30W with the included power brick, and Asus also added 15W wireless charging support this year.

The Zenfone 10 has a dual-camera system on the back consisting of a 50-megapixel 1/1.56 inch primary sensor aided by an updated version of Asus' 6-axis gimbal stabilizer and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view. On the front, there's a 32-megapixel shooter capable of using pixel binning to output an 8-megapixel image.

Asus' flagship runs Android 13 out of the box, with the company committing to two years of OS version updates and four years of security patches. Other notable features include a 3.5 mm headphone jack, IP68 dust and water resistance, and support for the latest connectivity standards, including Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3.

The Asus Zenfone 10 is already available in five different colors in Europe, with shipments in the US expected to begin sometime in the third quarter. Pricing starts at €799 for the base 8/128 GB version, while doubling the storage capacity increases the price to €849. The top-of-the-line model with 16/512 GB will set you back €929.