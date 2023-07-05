Bottom line: The latest internet rumor suggests Apple's next-generation iPhones will have significantly larger batteries than their predecessors, giving the Cupertino-based company options when it comes to how it wants to use the extra headroom.

According to a Weibo user citing a Foxconn source, Apple's iPhone 15 will ship with bigger batteries across the board. The bulked up battery capacities are reportedly as follows:

iPhone 15: 3877mAh (18 percent increase)

iPhone 15 Plus: 4912mAh (13.6 percent increase)

iPhone 15 Pro: 3650mAh (14.1 percent increase)

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 4852mAh (10.9 percent increase)

The increases are meaningful but it's important to remember that capacity is only part of the overall battery life equation. Hardware and software (and how the two interact) are equally as important, and Apple turns out arguably the most efficient examples in the mobile industry.

Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 line is expected to ship with two different processors depending on the model. The lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will likely be powered by the A16 Bionic SoC, the same chip found inside the existing iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This chip is built on a 5nm (N4P) manufacturing process from TSMC.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, meanwhile, are expected to ship with a new A17 Bionic on a smaller 3nm manufacturing process.

Apple has a couple of options on how it could exploit the additional headroom. The company could maintain a similar level of performance and focus strictly on improving battery life. Conversely, Apple could use the added battery capacity to crank up performance and maintain a similar rated battery life. A blend of better performance and improved battery life could also be in the cards.

Apple historically announces new iPhones in early September, and there's no reason to believe this year will be any different. In addition to larger batteries, Apple is reportedly looking to upgrade the Ultra Wideband chipset in its phones to boost Apple Vision Pro integration. Earlier rumors pointed to the Pro Max tier shipping with a periscope camera system that would extend the optical range of the camera's telephoto lens.

Image credit: iPhone by Thai Nguyen, Battery by Kamil S