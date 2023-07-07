Forward-looking: Solid-state drive prices are expected to continue their downward spiral through the third quarter but the same does not appear to be the case for DRAM. Market intelligence firm TrendForce said production cuts from DRAM suppliers coupled with seasonal demand has reduced inventory pressure. As a result, the substantial price cuts we have witnessed over the last several months will slow to a trickle – but not go away entirely – in the third quarter.

Analysts project the average selling price of PC DRAM in the third quarter to be between zero and five percent of what it was in Q2. DDR4 could dip more than DDR5 (between three to eight percent versus zero to five percent), TrendForce added. It's the exact same story for server, mobile, and graphics DRAM, all of which are also expected to dip between zero and five percent in the coming quarter.

Despite production cuts and easing inventory, TrendForce warns, a full turnaround might not happen until 2024 at the earliest.

Given TrendForce's report, now is as good a time as any to pick up PC memory and a quick check on pricing confirms this. A 32 GB kit of Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4 can be had for just $79.99 over on Newegg. Crucial's 32 GB kit is even cheaper at $69.99 although it is a tad bit slower (3200 vs 3600).

If it is DDR5 you need, this 32 GB Mushkin Enhanced Redline kit for $97.99 looks solid, as does this 32 GB GeIL Orion kit at $84.99. Team Elite kits are even more affordable with prices starting at $69.99.

A separate report from TrendForce on the state of the NAND flash market was far more ominous for suppliers. Analysts with the firm predict the average selling price of consumer SSDs could drop as much as 13 percent in the third quarter.

TL;DR: Now is a great time to buy memory and storage.

Image credit: HyperX by Almas Salakhov, TridentZ by Syed Ali