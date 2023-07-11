Despite recent layoffs which saw staff impacted at hundreds of tech companies, including industry giants Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta, statistics still show that the future remains bright for those working in the industry. Research from Gartner shows that demand continues to outweigh supply for many tech roles, while global spending on IT is expected to grow by over 2% before the start of 2024.

Those with experience across AI, cyber security and cloud computing are in stronger positions to demand higher salaries. Within those specialties, demand for strong talent continues to grow.

Below is a shortlist of some of the top paying tech jobs and current opportunities for those with relevant experience from the TechSpot Job Board.

Blockchain Experts

Engineers working within blockchain can expect a starting salary of $150,000, making it a lucrative tech career to pursue. Continued investment within the sector from venture capitalists and the rise in the adoption of blockchain solutions for payments, smart contracts, and digital identities ensure future growth in this sector.

The global blockchain technology market size was valued at $10.02 billion in 2022, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 87.7% from 2023 to 2030. Companies currently recruiting experienced talent in blockchain include Third Republic and Deloitte.

AI Experts

In 2020, over 80 million jobs were created across artificial intelligence, and subsequent Gartner reports show that the demand for those with AI skills is not slowing, with spending within the area expected to grow by 21% year on year.

Interestingly, demand for those with strong machine learning skills is highest from non-tech sectors as companies race to provide the best services to their customers. Amongst those currently hiring for AI workers include Amazon, Vanguard and Apple.

Software Engineer

Demand for software engineers is expected to grow by 21% by 2028, according to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS), as demand for online solutions grows, and operating systems, apps and platforms are required to become smarter, faster and more intuitive.

Software engineers with a track record across retail, agriculture and manufacturing are in highest demand, as those sectors race to keep up with evolving markets and ever-changing tech. Companies hiring for software engineers include Northrop Grumman, Republic Bank and Trust, and Leidos.

IT Managers

Having technical skills is one thing, leading and motivating a team of tech experts through a volatile market is quite another. As a result, demand for tech managers, especially those with track records across fintech, start ups and AI, continues to grow with 82,000 jobs expected to open up by 2031 according to the BLS. Opportunities for IT managers currently exist with companies such as DuoLingo, MasterCard and PayPal.

Cybersecurity Engineer

As businesses, and individuals, embrace technology in more and more areas of their lives, the need for cybersecurity is growing exponentially, with the BLS predicting employment within the sector will grow by 31% by 2029, and the US News & World Report reporting that median salaries in the sector start at $100,000.

Opportunities for those with experience across cybersecurity, including security data analysts, are currently available across companies such as Booz Allen Hamilton and Ramp Financial.

Cloud Architect

As the benefits of cloud computing are being realized by more companies and organizations, the demand for those who can create software enabling businesses to migrate their data to the cloud has grown.

As such, those with experience designing, developing, and deploying cloud computing solutions are in high demand. Companies currently looking for cloud architects and those with cloud computing experience include SAIC, Zoom and Salesforce.