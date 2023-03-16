Sony PlayStation 5
The Sony PlayStation 5 is a powerful game console with an incredible controller and tons of potential. But it makes some noise and has a divisive design that’s far too large for some conventional entertainment spaces.-- As reviewed by Tom's Hardware
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 14 expert reviews
User ScoreBased on 1,673 reviews
Reviewers Liked
- Gorgeous 4K visuals
- Games load quickly and run smoothly
- A more streamlined UI
- DualSense controller combines haptics and audio for a truly unique experience
Reviewers Didn't Like
- This big, curvy boy might not fit in your entertainment center
- Fan sometimes makes high-pitched noise
- Controller may feel too big for some
- Few must-have exclusives
- 667GB of usable storage
- You need the latest TV tech to take full advantage
- Lags behind Series X and S when it comes to loading times
- You can't use the DualShock 4 controller to play PS5 games