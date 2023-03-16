Reviewers Liked

  • Gorgeous 4K visuals
  • Games load quickly and run smoothly
  • A more streamlined UI
  • DualSense controller combines haptics and audio for a truly unique experience

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • This big, curvy boy might not fit in your entertainment center
  • Fan sometimes makes high-pitched noise
  • Controller may feel too big for some
  • Few must-have exclusives
  • 667GB of usable storage
  • You need the latest TV tech to take full advantage
  • Lags behind Series X and S when it comes to loading times
  • You can't use the DualShock 4 controller to play PS5 games