The Steam Deck is an impressive starting point for portable hardware that offers high-end, PC-style gaming on the go. It's a work-in-progress at launch — and the battery is an inescapable problem — but it's an amazing step up from Nintendo's Switch.-- As reviewed by Mashable
Reviewers Liked
- Killer joysticks, and most other buttons are up to their caliber
- Powerful, high-quality hardware at an unheard-of price
- Huge library of games
- Innovative and flexible
- Excellent build quality
- Continued Play lets you seamlessly move between PC and Deck
- MicroSD for more storage
- You can nuke the OS and literally just install Windows if you want
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Slow load times
- Short battery life
- SteamOS feels unfinished
- Noisy fan almost never stops whining
- Not great for people with visual accessibility issues
- Incompatible with popular multiplayer games