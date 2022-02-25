Reviewers Liked

  • Killer joysticks, and most other buttons are up to their caliber
  • Powerful, high-quality hardware at an unheard-of price
  • Huge library of games
  • Innovative and flexible
  • Excellent build quality
  • Continued Play lets you seamlessly move between PC and Deck
  • MicroSD for more storage
  • You can nuke the OS and literally just install Windows if you want

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Slow load times
  • Short battery life
  • SteamOS feels unfinished
  • Noisy fan almost never stops whining
  • Not great for people with visual accessibility issues
  • Incompatible with popular multiplayer games