Reviewers Liked

  • Superb 4K video quality
  • Automatically tracks subject
  • Versatile mounting options
  • Whiteboard mode great for presentations
  • Audio quality is decent for a webcam
  • Overflowing with potential use cases
  • Unique 3-axis gimbal

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • HDR not available in 4K
  • Very expensive
  • Overhead and DeskView Mode don't live up to their promise
  • Gimbal design could be fragile
  • Gesture control could be improved and expanded
  • Runs rather hot
  • No carrying case
  • No lens cover for protection