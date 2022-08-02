Insta360 Link
Price: $300
Leaning on its expertise in the action camera space, Insta360 has managed to do something truly impressive with the Insta360 Link. Some of its features, such as DeskView and Overhead Mode, still need to be ironed out, but with crisp 4K footage (that doesn’t stumble in low-light scenes) and industry-leading movement tracking, the Insta360 is sure to be a hit with professionals and content creators alike.-- As reviewed by TrustedReviews
87
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 9 expert reviews
Excellent:6
Good:3
Average:0
Bad:0
- $300
Reviewers Liked
- Superb 4K video quality
- Automatically tracks subject
- Versatile mounting options
- Whiteboard mode great for presentations
- Audio quality is decent for a webcam
- Overflowing with potential use cases
- Unique 3-axis gimbal
Reviewers Didn't Like
- HDR not available in 4K
- Very expensive
- Overhead and DeskView Mode don't live up to their promise
- Gimbal design could be fragile
- Gesture control could be improved and expanded
- Runs rather hot
- No carrying case
- No lens cover for protection