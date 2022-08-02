Leaning on its expertise in the action camera space, Insta360 has managed to do something truly impressive with the Insta360 Link. Some of its features, such as DeskView and Overhead Mode, still need to be ironed out, but with crisp 4K footage (that doesn’t stumble in low-light scenes) and industry-leading movement tracking, the Insta360 is sure to be a hit with professionals and content creators alike.

-- As reviewed by TrustedReviews