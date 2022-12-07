Reviewers Liked

  • Exceptional thermal performance
  • Velcro strips for cable management
  • Beautifully designed with wood component in the front
  • Mesh delivers on airflow
  • PWM fans
  • Relatively affordable

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Noisy
  • No rear exhaust fan
  • No reset button
  • Ceiling liquid cooling limited to 240 mm
  • Vented side diminishes cooling from front intake fans