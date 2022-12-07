Fractal Design North
Price: $130
Combining a unique wood-and-mesh front and lots of airflow-focused features at an affordable price, Fractal's North is a fantastic case with performance that's just as impressive as its looks.-- As reviewed by Tom's Hardware
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 5 expert reviews
Excellent:3
Good:2
Average:0
Bad:0
- $130
Reviewers Liked
- Exceptional thermal performance
- Velcro strips for cable management
- Beautifully designed with wood component in the front
- Mesh delivers on airflow
- PWM fans
- Relatively affordable
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Noisy
- No rear exhaust fan
- No reset button
- Ceiling liquid cooling limited to 240 mm
- Vented side diminishes cooling from front intake fans