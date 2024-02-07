AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
Price: $669
Radeon RX 7900 XT Revisit: AMD's second most powerful RDNA 3 GPU got off the wrong foot at release for $900. Since then, it's received a hefty price drop, down to $699, making it a more appealing mid-range option and allowing it to better compete against Nvidia's RTX 4070 Super range.-- As reviewed by TechSpot
78
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 14 expert reviews
Excellent:3
Good:7
Average:3
Bad:1
9.0
User ScoreBased on 98 reviews
- Price:
$669 on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- Objectively good rasterization performance, faster than RTX 3090 Ti
- More than powerful enough for creatives
- Standard 8-pin power
- DisplayPort 2.1 support
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Some audible coil whine
- Power draw is higher than RTX 4080
- Nvidia still has the edge with ray tracing and DLSS
- Loud and hot