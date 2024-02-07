Reviewers Liked

  • Objectively good rasterization performance, faster than RTX 3090 Ti
  • More than powerful enough for creatives
  • Standard 8-pin power
  • DisplayPort 2.1 support

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Some audible coil whine
  • Power draw is higher than RTX 4080
  • Nvidia still has the edge with ray tracing and DLSS
  • Loud and hot