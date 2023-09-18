Reviewers Liked

  • Good pricing
  • FE model available
  • Solid 1440p performance
  • Lower power draw than an RTX 3080
  • Can handle 4K gaming with DLSS
  • Excellent ray tracing and AI hardware
  • DLSS 3.0

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • 12GB of VRAM
  • Unnecessary 16-pin power connector and adapter
  • Increase in price over RTX 3070
  • Native 4K performance is lacking