Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070
Price: $549
The GeForce RTX 4070 is a good value product packing a strong feature set and excellent performance. We're happy that the RTX 4070 has turned out to be a product that we can recommend, and we expect this GPU to sell very well if they can meet the promised $600 MSRP.-- As reviewed by TechSpot
85
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 18 expert reviews
Excellent:10
Good:7
Average:1
Bad:0
9.4
User ScoreBased on 44 reviews
as rated by users
- Price:
$549
Reviewers Liked
- Good pricing
- FE model available
- Solid 1440p performance
- Lower power draw than an RTX 3080
- Can handle 4K gaming with DLSS
- Excellent ray tracing and AI hardware
- DLSS 3.0
Reviewers Didn't Like
- 12GB of VRAM
- Unnecessary 16-pin power connector and adapter
- Increase in price over RTX 3070
- Native 4K performance is lacking