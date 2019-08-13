Sapphire RX 5700 XT Pulse

Sapphire’s card certainly isn’t perfect, and we’d like to see better memory/VRM cooling, a memory overclock, some LED control, and a longer warranty, but it gets the essentials right. By being a touch faster, much cooler, and far quieter, Sapphire has addressed the imbalances in the RX 5700 XT design. As such, it comes recommended, even if it is a much better buy for US readers than UK ones right now. Hopefully we’ll see better deals from other partners on these shores, so stay tuned for further custom Navi reviews.