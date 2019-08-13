Sapphire RX 5700 XT Pulse
Price: $420
Sapphire’s card certainly isn’t perfect, and we’d like to see better memory/VRM cooling, a memory overclock, some LED control, and a longer warranty, but it gets the essentials right. By being a touch faster, much cooler, and far quieter, Sapphire has addressed the imbalances in the RX 5700 XT design. As such, it comes recommended, even if it is a much better buy for US readers than UK ones right now. Hopefully we’ll see better deals from other partners on these shores, so stay tuned for further custom Navi reviews.
-- As reviewed by Bit-Tech
88
TechSpot Metascore Based on 7 expert reviews
Excellent:5
Good:2
Average:0
Bad:0
$420 on Amazon
- Runs 6C cooler than reference
- Full length aluminium backplate
- Quick Connect fans
- PCI-e Gen 4.0
- Subtle RGB
- Slightly faster than AMD's own Radeon RX 5700 XT, and roughly 10% faster than GeForce RTX 2060 Super
- Shroud feels flimsy in areas
- No dedicated hardware for Ray Tracing
- Large cooler slightly overhangs third expansion slot, making placement an issue