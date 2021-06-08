Sony WF-1000XM4
Sony has done it again, with a generational replacement truly worth the upgrade. The WF-1000XM4 true wireless headphones have all the bells and whistles and then some, coupling great sound performance with class-leading active noise-cancelling and a much smaller form factor to before.-- As reviewed by Pocket-Lint
- Best noise cancellation in true wireless earbuds
- 360 and high-res audio support
- Amazing battery life
- Comfortable for long periods of wear
- Hi-Res Audio Wireless and LDAC support
- Adjustable EQ
- Simple, reliable touch controls
- Small case with wireless charging capability
- No Bluetooth multipoint
- No support for Qualcomm aptX
- May not fit small ears
- New ear tips can be awkward
- Speak-to-chat is handy but imperfect
- High price
- No viable solution for volume control