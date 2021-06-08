Editors Liked

  • Best noise cancellation in true wireless earbuds
  • 360 and high-res audio support
  • Amazing battery life
  • Comfortable for long periods of wear
  • Hi-Res Audio Wireless and LDAC support
  • Adjustable EQ
  • Simple, reliable touch controls
  • Small case with wireless charging capability

Editors Didn't Like

  • No Bluetooth multipoint
  • No support for Qualcomm aptX
  • May not fit small ears
  • New ear tips can be awkward
  • Speak-to-chat is handy but imperfect
  • High price
  • No viable solution for volume control