Reviewers Liked

  • Excellent noise cancellation
  • Very good sound quality
  • Case has speaker and pinpoint location finding
  • Seamless integration with Apple devices
  • IPX4 rating for workouts

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Still no EQ adjustments
  • Siri doesn't activate perfectly all the time
  • Same old design
  • Lightning connector
  • No hi-res codec support