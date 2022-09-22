Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
They pair instantly, fit well, and are IPX4-rated water resistant, so you can take them with you to the gym and a jog in the rain. The sound, noise canceling, and microphones are top-notch for everything from running music to vital conference calls. You can use them to silence your screaming children, and you can now even turn up Taylor Swift without picking up your iPhone. What else do you really need from a pair of headphones?-- As reviewed by Wired
Reviewers Liked
- Excellent noise cancellation
- Very good sound quality
- Case has speaker and pinpoint location finding
- Seamless integration with Apple devices
- IPX4 rating for workouts
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Still no EQ adjustments
- Siri doesn't activate perfectly all the time
- Same old design
- Lightning connector
- No hi-res codec support